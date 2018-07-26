Plea for missing Portsmouth woman, 27, to get in touch with family

A WOMAN has made a desperate plea for her twin sister to contact her after she went missing last night.

Rachel Dean, 27, was last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital at around 10.45pm.

Her sister Hannah Hands, from Portsmouth, is now urging her to get in touch and let the family know she is okay.

Rachel went to QA, in Cosham, yesterday morning to receive treatment.

Hannah said: ‘Rachel has mental health problems and is very vulnerable.

‘She was last seen at QA late last night before leaving.

‘We haven’t heard from her since and have reported her missing to the police.

‘The whole family are worried and want Rachel to get in touch with us so we know she is okay.’