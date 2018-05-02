Police appeal after man assaulted in Portsmouth

Officers are appealing for information following an assault on a man in Cosham.

On Tuesday, May 1, police received reports that a man was assaulted on Halsted Road, at about 2.50pm.

The incident was reported by a witness, and at this time, the victim of the assault has not made contact with the police.

The offenders are believed to have been in a black BMW with heavily tinted rear windows, which police say is likely to have contained up to four people.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Mills said: ‘I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward and speak to us.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened or did you see a car matching the description in the area?

‘I would urge anyone with information to make contact with us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180160912.