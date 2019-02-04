Police believe this wanted man could be in Fratton

Police in Avon and Somerset are looking for a man who might be in Fratton.

The force said that Rebar Mustafa is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Yeovil.

Rebar Mustafa

Officers believe that he may have travelled to the Fratton area of Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old is of slim build and has thick black wavy hair which is shaved at the sides.

He also has a dark goatee beard.

If you see him or have any information for police, call 101 and ask for Avon and Somerset police.

Give the reference number 5218257408.