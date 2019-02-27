Police hunt for mystery Southsea naked runner continues

Have your say

POLICE are continue to search for a man who was spotted running naked through the streets.

The streaker caused a stir after being seen dashing through Southsea yesterday morning, and readers reacted with a mixture of surprise and shock on The News Facebook page.

He was seen running naked outside Friendship House, in Grove Road South, toward Elm Grove.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and say no arrests have been made.

A force spokeswoman said yesterday: ‘We received a number of reports regarding a naked man who was seen running along Grove Road South in Portsmouth this morning.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’

A video was posted on Facebook by Cez Ricketts yesterday which showed the man running along Grove Road South captioned ‘morning everyone welcome to Southsea’.

The 23-year-old said: ‘I went to the window to have a fag and I just saw this man naked and then he ran back past about 20 minutes later.

‘It was a bit of a shock and I put the video online and thought maybe it would get a few likes and it has gone viral.’

It was shared 800 times and was viewed more than 47,000 times as of yesterday.

One Facebook user tagged a friend and wrote ‘don’t u just miss home’.

The man was running towards Elm Grove.