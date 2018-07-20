Police investigate links between eight burglaries in Portsmouth and Fareham

POLICE are investigating whether or not eight burglaries across Portsmouth and Fareham are linked.

Between Thursday, July 12 and Wednesday, July, 18 seven houses were broken into on Dysart Avenue, Station Road, Mulberry Lane, Court Lane, Central Road, Old Manor Way, and South Road all in Drayton.

Officers believe these reports may be linked to a burglary from a house at The Downsway in Fareham yesterday.

At some point between 7am and 2.15pm entry was gained through an upstairs bathroom window and jewellery and cigarettes were stolen.

Most of the burglaries in Drayton happened during the day, between 8am and 2pm, where entry was gained through an insecure window or by forcing entry at the rear of a properties.

Entry was gained to two of the homes through a first-floor bathroom window, after the burglar climbed onto a porchway.

Jewellery and watches have been taken including a silver pocketwatch with long silver Albert chain, a silver bangle hallmarked Birmingham 1961, and a 9ct gold ring with RCJ engraved to the front and RACS on the inside.

In one case, on South Road, an 85-year-old woman disturbed a burglar in her home at just after midday on Tuesday, July, 17.

She described him as: white, about 18 years-old, tall and skinny, and said he was wearing a baseball cap and light blue t-shirt.

Jewellery had been taken after the man broke in through an insecure window. He ran off towards Grove Road.

If you have any information relating to any of these burglaries please call PC Nick Jackson at Fratton Police Station quoting 44180271071.