Police issue invalid ticket advice ahead of Fifa 2018 World Cup finals in Russia

SEVERAL websites offering World Cup tickets for sale at highly-inflated prices have led police to issue a warning over tickets.

City of London Police are the national policing lead for fraud, and the force said: ‘The 2018 Fifa World Cup will take place from June 14 – July 15, 2018.

‘The worldwide demand for match tickets is expected to be significant.

‘Action Fraud have been alerted to several websites which are offering World Cup tickets for sale, some at highly-inflated prices.’

The advice comes as Pompey fans gear up to head to Russia.

Fifa wants to remind customers that tickets sold illicitly do not guarantee fans entry to the stadiums.

A Fifa spokesperson said: ‘Fifa regards the unofficial sale and distribution of tickets as a very serious issue and it has been reminding all football fans that fifa.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets.’

‘Fifa has received various complaints and enquiries by customers of non-authorised ticket sales platforms, and has consistently confirmed that these companies cannot guarantee access to the stadiums as the respective tickets may be cancelled.

‘Insofar customers are at risk of investing a high amount of money (also for travelling and accommodation) without having the certainty to actually be able to attend the matches.’

Fifa have also warned that ‘any tickets obtained from any other source, such as ticket brokers, internet auctions or unofficial ticket exchange platforms, will be automatically rendered void and invalid’.

Action Fraud received over six hundred reports and intelligence submissions in relation to the previous World Cup.

Police have issued the following advice: Don’t take the risk. Tickets for the World Cup 2018 can only be purchased directly from Fifa. For more information, visit fifa.com/tickets.

A fan ID is required for fans to be able to enter the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums.

Exercise caution if using a third party to obtain your fan ID for you.

You may be charged inflated costs for the service and your personal details may be compromised.

For more information, visit fan-id.ru.

Visit the Take Five website for the latest guidance on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

For useful advice and information on the World Cup visit the government guidance pages at gov.uk/guidance/be-on-the-ball-world-cup-2018