Police think spree of thefts across Hampshire could have multiple offenders

POLICE believe there may have been more than one person involved in a spree of thefts across Hampshire last week.

Last week police issued a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to about a number of thefts from hotels in Whiteley, Basingstoke and Southampton.

But after further investigations, officers now believe there was more than one person involved in the incidents.

The thefts happened at the Apollo Hotel Popley on March 5, the Holiday Inn Southampton on February 12, the Jury’s Inn Southampton on February 13 and the Solent Hotel in Whiteley on December 14 and 17.

Hotel meetings rooms were entered and purses and wallets were taken from bags.

The stolen bank cards were then used at ATMs and in stores to steal thousands of pounds.

Anyone with information or who recognises the men in the images should call police on 101 quoting 44190078277, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​