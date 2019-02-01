Police urge Hampshire residents to ‘check on your neighbours’ during cold spell

TAKING care on the road and keeping an eye out on your neighbours is the advice that has been issued by Hampshire Constabulary this morning.

With yesterday’s snowfall leaving some icy patches on the ground and bitterly cold weather expected today, the police force has issued an alert to all Hampshire residents.

In the alert, digital communications officer Graeme Barbour said: ‘Some of our residents have woken up to snow this morning, particularly in the north of the county.

‘If you're planning on driving, take extra care on the road. Leave yourself plenty of time and check local radio or online for the latest road and weather updates.

‘Keep warm, safe and check on vulnerable or elderly neighbours if you can.’