Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault at Portsmouth nightclub Astoria 

A WOMAN was sexually assaulted in a Portsmouth nightclub.

The incident happened at the Astoria club on Guildhall Walk in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, December 8, 2018.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim, a woman in her 20s, has reported being sexually assaulted inside the popular nightlife venue.

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into the incident as they believe he may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180453549, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

