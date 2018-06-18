Pollen levels to be ‘very high’ again in Portsmouth and Hampshire this week

Hay fever sufferers in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas could be set for yet another week of misery, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office has issued a ‘very high’ pollen warning for the region over the next five days.

From Monday to Friday the forecaster is predicting that the pollen count will be in red zone in Portsmouth, Hampshire and the south east - the highest and most severe level on the weather service’s yellow-to-red colour scale.

This latest ‘very high’ pollen warning comes as the Weather Channel warns that ‘the worst is yet to come’ for hayfever sufferers, with experts saying that grass pollen could reach the highest levels in over a decade during the next few weeks.

And according to the Met Office’s current forecast the warm weather is set to continue again this week with highs of 20 degrees being forecast.

Experts warn pollen levels could reach highest levels in over a decade

The weather in Portsmouth today is expected to remain dry with some sun in the afternoon, it will also continue to feel warm and humid.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 20 degrees tomorrow and 18 degrees on Wednesday, while the conditions will remain cloudy with some sunny spells.

On Thursday and Friday the weather service is predicting highs of 19 degrees and 18 degrees, respectively, and forecasting sunny intervals.

UV levels are also set to be high today, the Met Office have warned.