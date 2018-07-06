Pompey fans ‘proud’ to fly the flag at England game

POMPEY fans who were spotted behind Jordan Pickford during England’s knockout match against Colombia last night say it is ‘an awesome feeling’ to be flying the Pompey flag in Russia.

An England flag bearing the Portsmouth FC logo was seen behind the goal by eagle-eyed fans during the match.

The flags belonged to die-hard Pompey season ticket holders who have spent the entire World Cup out in Russia – who say they’ve had the ‘experience of a lifetime’.

One of those proudly flying the flags was Barry Shotton, 55 from Denmead.

A landlord and VW campervan tradesman, Barry said: ‘The atmosphere in the stadium was absolutely amazing.

‘We were actually sat in the Colombia end so we were swamped by Colombian kits and flags, and still our Pompey flags stood out.

‘We’re living the dream out here – we’re watching the World Cup unfold in front of us and representing Pompey at the same time. My flag even has my name on it so that was a proud moment.

‘At the World Cup we only have small Pompey flags, but it’s still really nice to have them out on show.

‘England have been brilliant so far in the tournament and I reckon we could go all the way.'

Another of the Pompey flag bearers had travelled even further to enjoy the spectacle.

Phil Templeman, 51 from Stamford, Lincolnshire, has been a Pompey season ticket holder for 20 years, travelling 180 miles to watch Pompey’s home games in the Fratton end.

He said: ‘It has been fantastic out here – everyone is so friendly.

‘We’ve been drinking vodka with the locals and partying with the Colombians – everyone is just really enjoying themselves.

‘It was a bit weird because we were massively outnumbered by the Colombians, but we still got the flags out for Pompey.

‘We’ll be behind the goal again at the Sweden game in the second tier of the stands – and we’ll probably be hugely outnumbered again, because the Swedes are here in their thousands.’