Pompey fans react to calls for club to offer new kit in sizes up to 5XL 

Pompey fans have been reacting to calls from larger supporters for the club to stock larger kit sizes.

The club only offers the 2018/19 home shirt up to XXL and larger fans were up in arms, feeling they have been discriminated against. Here is how you reacted on Facebook:

Larger supporters are calling for Pompey's new kit to be available in bigger sizes. Picture: Habibur Rahman

While Pompey are only offering kits that go up to 2XL this season, other clubs - including bitter rivals Southampton - offer shirts up to 5XL.

Read More: Pompey fans’ extra-large fury as new shirts only go up to XXL

A Pompey club spokesperson said: ‘Currently, the size of our Nike replica shirts goes up to 2XL, which is the largest they manufacture for the production quantities that most UK clubs sell.

‘We have been advised that Nike sizes are generous. ‘Other Portsmouth FC branded licensed merchandise goes up to 3XL, which our retail partner Just Sport tells us is also generously-sized.

Read More: ‘Love it’: Pompey fans go crazy for new home kit as it finally goes on sale

‘Just Sport have told us they will look into manufacturing 4XL sizes if they feel there is a demand for that this season.

‘They have also informed us that they are in discussions with Nike to see if it is possible to manufacture up to a 3XL size for replica kits in future seasons.’