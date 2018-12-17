Pompey players light up children’s day with QA Hospital visit

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS who have been bed-bound in hospital were surprised by some of Portsmouth FC’s stars today.

More than 15 Pompey players made a visit to the Starfish and Shipwreck wards and Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, visiting youngsters who have been stuck in hospital in the build-up to Christmas.

Left to right, Matthew Clarke, Belladonna Galea (14) and Jamal Lowe. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

With presents under their arms and the club mascot, Nelson, by their side, the players visited each youngster in the wards to give them a gift and help lift their spirits.

Youngsters were delighted to have met some of their team’s top talents, as the players left each child with a beaming smile on their face.

Albie Jeans, eight, from Stamshaw, has been in hospital with a hernia problem – but was grinning ear-to-ear following a chat with defender Christian Burgess about all things Pompey.

Albie said: ‘The players gave me some chocolates.

Christian Burgess and the club mascot with Rennai MacGill (8 months) and her mother Toni. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘I really like my football so I’m happy that they came – my favourite teams are Portsmouth and Barcelona.’

Fellow football fan Joseph Slade, 12, from Emsworth, was also delighted to have met the players.

He said: ‘I’m quite a big Pompey fan so it was good to meet them.

‘I came out from being under anaesthetic and then they walked in – it was a bit of a shock to be honest, but still a nice surprise.’

Pompey stars tour the wards at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Belladonna Galea, 14, said: ‘I was given a cinema gift voucher – I love going to the cinema so it’s perfect.

‘I’ve been in the hospital since Friday; I don’t know when I’ll be home but hopefully it will be soon.

‘It was really nice to meet them and Nelson the mascot was really cute.’

Ruben Murrell, 10, from Fareham, added: ‘My dad is a really big Pompey fan, so now I can tell him that I met the players.

‘I hopefully won’t be in hospital much longer – I might be going home tomorrow.’

Pompey defender Christian Burgess says that meeting the young people at QA Hospital is something the players hold close to their hearts.

He explained: ‘This is the fourth year I’ve come in – it’s really nice to have a laugh and a chat to them, and give them a treat as well.

‘It’s always nice to see them smiling and we had some great gifts to hand out.

‘Hopefully we were able to lift their spirits.’

Health play specialist for the wards, Anne Ricketts, said: 'I’m a season ticket holder at Pompey so it’s always great to see them.

‘The children and the parents really enjoy it – their visit just helps to break up the day.

‘Especially towards Christmas, it’s great to see everyone in the ward given a boost like that.’