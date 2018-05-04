Pompey sponsor: University of Portsmouth vice-chancellor says deal is a ‘natural fit’

The vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth has said working with Pompey is a ‘natural fit’ after the university was announced as the club’s new shirt sponsor.

The university’s logo will appear on the front of Pompey shirts next season after it signed a three-year deal to be the main club partner.

READ MORE: Eisner hails sponsorship deal

As part of the deal the two sides will work together on research, and university staff and students will get ticket discounts for Pompey games.

Vice-chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘As the leading university in England for sports science, it is a natural fit for us to work together with Portsmouth Football Club.

‘We are ambitious for the success of the university, Portsmouth Football Club and our great city.

Vice Chancellor' Graham Galbraith

‘Education is the foundation of a prosperous community and by working together, we can encourage young people to consider futures they may not have believed achievable in the past.’

The university became Pompey’s education sponsor in August last year.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner has said the agreement between the two sides is a ‘magic combination’ and hoped it would encourage more people from Portsmouth to study at the university.

The university will also make more use of Pompey’s ground and facilities as part of the deal.