Pompey top scorer back against Charlton

Have your say

Pompey have the prolific Brett Pitman back in their side for the trip to The Valley.

The 12-goal scorer is available against Charlton having recovered from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of the Blues' previous three matches.

He replaces Curtis Main in the only change to the team which defeated Northampton in the Checkatrade Trophy last weekend.

With Dion Donohue, Ben Close, Oli Hawkins and Kal Naismith still sidelined through injury, elsewhere in the starting line up it's same again for Kenny Jackett.

Meanwhile, Matt Casey is named on the bench for the first time in the Football League.

The Academy defender is next week scheduled to link up with Gosport Borough for a loan spell.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, Rose, O'Keefe, Evans, Chaplin, Lowe, Pitman.

Subs; Bass, Main, Bennett, Casey, May, Talbot, Kennedy.