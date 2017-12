AS part of an improvement to the city’s public leisure facilities, Eastney Swimming Pool will be closed from January 2 to January 9, 2018.

The works are set to improve the water quality at the facility which is owned by the city council and operated by BH Live.

BH Live’s Director of Sport and Leisure Mike Lyons said: ‘We are working closely with the Council and our contractors to ensure the improvements are done as swiftly as possible to minimise disruption.’