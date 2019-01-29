Popular Portsmouth biker given ‘breathtaking’ send off

IT WAS a ‘breathtaking’ sight. And a send off Peter Martin would have been proud of.

Peter, 64, died suddenly on January 6 after suffering heart failure. But a day before he passed away while attending a biker funeral, he remarked that he would want a biker escort at his own service.

Peter Martin, second left, with best friend John Burgess, far left, and friends

Peter, who was an event organiser of the Pompey Bikers, was given a procession through the streets where he grew up and lived as man and boy. Starting in Robin Gardens, Waterlooville, the biking community escorted both the hearse and the limousine through Denmead to Southwark before arriving at Portchester Crematorium at his funeral last week.

As bikers carried Peter’s coffin into the service, members of the public stood still and lowered their heads as family and friends passed by. A poignant biker wreath was also laid down.

Peter’s step-daughter Nikki Legg said: ‘It was an incredibly breathtaking sight. There were so many bikes – Peter would have loved it. The service was very laid back and humorous, which is just how he would have wanted it.

‘He was at a biker event and a funeral the weekend he died where there was an escort. He told people then that if he died he would want the same thing. Peter died suddenly the next day of heart failure – he just fell asleep in his chair after doing the gardening.

The funeral procession with Pompey Bikers

‘Peter was laid back, funny and loyal and everyone’s friend.’

Peter had been in a relationship with Denise McPhail for 20 years and was step-dad to Nikki and Michael. He also leaves a son, Adam, from his marriage with Linda.

He worked as a domestic engineer for Portsmouth City Council recently where he was a popular member of the team. Before that and for much of his career, he drove lorries for hospitals in Portsmouth after growing up on Bosham Road and went to St Luke's School.

Peter’s father was in the Royal Navy which led to him driving forklift trucks around the dockyard himself.

A floral tribute to Peter Martin

His sudden passing has led to an outpouring from the community, with many people generously donating to British Heart Foundation, where there is also a Facebook page. More than £600 has already been raised.

Nikki added: ‘A lot of people were really shocked to hear of Peter’s sudden death so it is nice that people have donated so much money to the charity already.

‘Portsmouth Biker’s Group did a lot for good causes and charity – Peter laid a poppy wreath for Armistice Day in November and took part in the “ride for remembrance” – so it’s nice what people have done for him.’

Pompey Bikers, which is a closed Facebook group for motorcyclists in the area, also has supported two recent charities in 2019 for families of deceased members – now including Peter – and organises the assembly of bikers escorting funeral processions.

Peter Martin a the remembrance rally last year

To donate go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/285850548779760/