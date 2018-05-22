Popular Southsea ride dismantled – and it won’t be back until 2020

ROLLER COASTER Skyways has been dismantled.

Jill Norman from Billy Manning Ltd, which runs Clarence Pier where the attraction is based, said: ‘The roller coaster is being dismantled as it has been several times over the years, to be fully refurbished.

Skyways being dismantled at Clarence Pier. 'Picture: Samuel Carter-Brazier

‘The cars are currently with a specialist amusement ride company being refurbished now. We hope to have it back in time for the 2020 season. In the meantime look out for some exciting new attractions.

‘Millions of people have enjoyed a ride on Skyways over the last 30 years and we hope to continue this tradition of bringing fun to the people of Portsmouth and thank them for their continued support.’

