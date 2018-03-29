Popular waterside market at Port Solent is set to return

Have your say

A POPULAR waterside market is set to return with 40 stalls of goods for visitors.

Small, local businesses will be back next Sunday to showcase their products at the Port Solent Waterside Market.

Items on offer include home furnishings, gifts, jewellery and home-made crafts.

Food will also be available, including cakes and treats.

Lisa Fowler, events, marketing and centre administrator, said: ‘This is the sixth year we’ve held the Waterside Sunday Markets at Port Solent, and they get more popular every year.

‘The event is always busy with visitors and we have a lot of requests from local independent businesses wanting to showcase their products.

‘We think it’s really important to support small, local businesses, and all of the 40 traders involved in the April market are from the area.

‘There’s something for everyone there including home decor, fashion accessories, jewellery, gifts, handcrafted artisan items, sweet treats and so much more.

‘We hope our visitors will enjoy shopping for something a little different from the high street.’

Portsmouth-based business Carla’s Cake Emporium will offer home-made cakes, biscuits and sweet goods, Portsmouth furniture restoration company, Preloved & Upcycled, will offer painted homeware and gifts and Pear Tree Cottage Preserves, from Bishops Waltham, will offer hand-made preserves, jams and chutneys.

The market will take place beside the water at Port Solent on Sunday, April 8, from 11am-5pm.

Admission is free.

To find out more, visit portsolent.com.