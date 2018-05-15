Port Solent’s Comic Con wins national events award

AN EVENT that drew 21,000 visitors to the area in its first year has been commended for its success with a national award.

The Purple Apple Marketing Awards recognises and rewards effective shopping and town centre marketing, and Port Solent won the Purple Apple Merit Award for its 2017 Comic Con event.

It was also was shortlisted under the ‘Strategic Marketing Campaign’ category for its year-long promotional initiative to raise the profile of the venue.

Lisa Fowler, Port Solent’s events manager, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have won a Purple Apple Marketing Award for our Comic Con event. ‘Last year was the first time we held a Comic Con at Port Solent and it went down a storm, setting a new record for a single day at Port Solent with over 21,000 visitors.

‘With our next Comic Con event just around the corner, we’re very much looking forward to inviting guests from near and far to join us for a day full of cosplay, zombies, celebrity signers, trader stalls, evening entertainment and so much more.’

The awards ceremony was held at The Brewery in London.

Gareth Miller, managing director at Carswell Gould, Port Solent’s marketing agency, added: ‘To promote the event, we worked with the management team at Port Solent and Nerdageddon (now GoGeek Events) to plan and execute a totally integrated marketing and PR campaign.’

A judge from the panel at the Purple Apple Marketing Awards commented on ‘astonishing’ footfall increase around the event and said that clearly demonstrated ‘great engagement with customers and amplification of the event by the local team’.

On June 16, Comic Con returns to Port Solent, with new attractions and evening entertainment for all the family.

For more information visit portsolent.com/comiccon.