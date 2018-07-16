Port Solent to celebrate 30th birthday with 80s-themed event

PORT SOLENT is celebrating its 30th birthday this month with an 80s-themed event for all the family.

It will feature live music, an outdoor cinema, children’s activities and the return of the Lively Lady, the first boat to visit the marina when it first opened.

The party starts at 12.30pm on July 28 with children’s magic entertainment followed by a performance from comedy act Bruce Airhead and his six-foot balloon.

Visitors will be treated to live 80s music from The Bootlegs and It Must Be Madness, and have the opportunity to reminisce with an exhibition of the evolution of Port Solent and the north of Portsmouth. Visit: portsolent.com/events/30th-birthday-celebration.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​