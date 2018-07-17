Portsmouth £1billion Royal Navy ship HMS Diamond needs repairs again

Have your say

Portsmouth Type-45 destroyer HMS Diamond is said to have been guided in by three tug boats after suffering an engineering malfunction miles away from Devonport.

The Royal Navy ship, which cost more than £1 billion, had problems with her propeller last year and had to cut her nine-month Gulf operation short.

The latest problem left HMS Diamond without power shortly after setting sail from Plymouth.

She was forced to send an urgent message for assistance.

Last month she steamed at high speed into the English Channel to shadow Russian spy ship Yantar.

HMS Diamond was commissioned into the fleet in 2011 and underwent an overhaul in 2016.

All six of the Type 45s have experienced power loss problems.

The Ministry of Defence is planning to replace the current two specialist engines with three more powerful units in a ‘Power Improvement Project’ later this year.