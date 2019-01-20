Portsmouth and Southsea firms invited to try a unique type of business ‘model’

BUSINESSES in the city are set to get a unique way to advertise thanks to a new initiative at a popular community attraction

Southsea Model Village is set to play host to a number of Portsmouth businesses recreated in miniature form for families to enjoy.

Southsea Model Village ''Pictured is: Victoria, Oliver and Gary Hutchins of Material Things with Mark Wilson, owner of the Model Village.''Picture: Keith Woodland (190119-1)

Owner Mark Wilson said: ‘Generations of families come down to the model village and I think it makes nice memories and people get to reminisce of when they came down with their parents and grandparents.

‘We wanted to add another dimension to it and I thought this would be something different and helps support local businesses.’

Mark and his team have been busy constructing new buildings to house the businesses which has been designed exactly the same as the real life businesses complete with signage and items for sale in the windows.

Family-run soft furnishing business, Material Things is the first firm to sign up and account manager and daughter of the owners Victoria Hutchins says she is excited to see the shop in mini form.

The mother-of-one said: ‘Our business has been around for over 40 years now and I think this is a fantastic way to celebrate and support local businesses in Portsmouth and Southsea.

‘I used to come here as a child and it will be great to bring my son Oliver to see our little shop.’

The build is expected to take another four weeks to complete before an opening is held with visitors benefiting from shop offers as well as prosecco.

Victoria added: ‘I am really excited to see all the little businesses lined up next to each other.’

Businesses will be able to rent the mini spaces from the model village and each will recieve an opening day.

Mark said: ‘As well as supporting other businesses, it also supports us because we need a bit of extra revenue for upkeep and the council wants to charge us for our outside seating so I thought this was a fun way for everyone.’

The model village near Canoe Lake has been vandalised several times in recent years with yobs causing hundreds of pounds in damage.

For businesses wanting to get involved please call 07825 558231