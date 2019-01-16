Portsmouth area braced for deep freeze as Met Office forecasts -2C temperatures

Have your say

AN ARCTIC blast is set to bring sub-zero temperatures to the country.

Portsmouth and the surrounding area is set for freezing and minus temperatures tomorrow, according to the latest forecast.

It will be cold in our region tomorrow. Picture: Lin Mitchell.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for large swaths of the country on Thursday but Portsmouth and the surrounding area is not included in the alert.

READ MORE: These are your solutions to fix Portsmouth's parking woes

However cold weather is still set to hit the region according to the latest predictions.

Here's the Met Office’s forecast for our region tomorrow:

Portsmouth

It will be a sunny day in the city tomorrow, but the temperatures will take a turn for the wintry.

There will be a low of 0C on Thursday and the high will only be 5C - so you will want to make sure you take your coat.

Waterlooville

While it is set to be sunny in Waterlooville tomorrow, it will be very cold according to the forecast.

The Met Office is predicting that temperatures will plunge as low as -2C and will only reach a high of 4C.

Havant

Temperatures will reach a low of -1C in Havant tomorrow, with highs of just 5C being forecast.

The Met Office is also predicting that there will be sunny weather throughout the day.

READ MORE: Swan sitting on Portsmouth roundabout causing delays

Fareham

It will be sunny in Fareham tomorrow according to the latest forecast.

However it will be very cold, with lows of -1C being predicted and highs of just 5C.

Gosport

The Met Office is forecasting sunny weather for Gosport tomorrow, but it will be freezing cold.

According to the latest forecast, there will be lows of 0C and highs of just 5C.

Hayling Island

Sunny weather has also been forecast for Hayling Island tomorrow.

The Met Office is predicting that temperatures will reach as low as -1C and will only hit a high of 5C, according to the latest forecast.