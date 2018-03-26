Portsmouth artist releases song named ‘Squinny’ and performs it during a BBC Live Lounge session

AN ARTIST from Portsmouth has written and released a song named Squinny – and says it belongs to the people of the city.

Martin Parvin, whose artist name is Parv, wanted to incorporate his home-town into his music, and saw no better way to do it than to use a popular Pompey slang phrase.

The single cover

The 27-year-old wants everyone in Britain to know what the word squinny means to the people of Portsmouth – which is associated with moaning, complaining or whining.

Parv was invited to perform the song live for BBC Music Introducing, a platform for up-and-coming artists, and the song was broadcast on BBC Radio Solent.

The urban artist, originally from Leigh Park, said: ‘Portsmouth now has its own song – my aim is for everybody to know what squinny means.

‘I’ve always wanted to incorporate where I’m from into my music, and I started writing this song about six months ago.

Squinny'Parv joined Steph in the Live Lounge and performed the song Squinny

‘I was having girl troubles and found myself acting like a squinny, so I thought, why not write a song about being one?

‘I know those going through or who have been through some kind of break-up will be able to relate to it.

‘If you’re a squinny you moan or complain a lot, it’s such a popular phrase in Portsmouth and it’s been around for ages. Parv’s song has been released on music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music and is available to listen to for free. It features Nigerian artist Kid Crayy, who lives in Portsmouth.

He now has four songs on Spotify.

Parv performed the single at Havant’s Meridian Shopping Centre, at an event called Meridian After Dark.

Parv, born in Leigh Park, added: ‘I’m proud of where I’m from, and I want the people of Portsmouth to think “this is our song”.

‘I’m the first rapper from this area to do a Live Lounge session for BBC Introducing.

‘I sent them my song and they invited me in to perform, which was amazing.

‘I’ve had great feedback about the song.

‘The fact people are listening to my music is good anyway but I’m even more proud because of the Portsmouth connection.’

Parv plans to make a video for the song in Portsmouth this summer.