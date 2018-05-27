Portsmouth Bandstand music event cancelled as resources needed in Mutiny Festival tragedy aftermath

TODAY’S Live at the Bandstand event in Portsmouth was cancelled so that resources could be used to help Mutiny Festival organisers.

The Southsea event, which was to be the second Bandstand event of the summer, was put on hold in order to support Mutiny, after two people died at the festival over the weekend.

READ MORE: Eyewitnesses tell of horrific night of tragedy

In a statement, Live at the Bandstand said: ‘Unfortunately today’s Live at the Bandstand is cancelled due to the need to refocus resources to the north of the city after last night’s sad events.

‘We know a lot of you will be disappointed and are very sorry for the inconvenience.’

The bandstand is expected to return next weekend.

READ MORE: Hospital confirms 15 admissions linked to Portsmouth festival