Portsmouth-based firm Wiggle sets sight on fresh relaunch campaign

Have your say

SPORTS retailer Wiggle is set to undergo a global relaunch of its brand.

The cycling firm, based in Portsmouth, is set to focus on its multi-sports offering.

Wiggle has undergone research, consulted with customers, and its Get There campaign will emphasise what unites people across sport.

Dan Staples, director of brand marketing at Wiggle, said: ‘Our customers have all experienced “there”.

‘At Wiggle, we want to facilitate that feeling, providing them with the gear, advice and inspiration to arrive at that destination.

‘Customers can still expect the best products at the best prices, and our renowned service, range and convenience, but the site will become a destination to inspire, educate and facilitate Get There moments.’

As part of the campaign the firm, based at 1000 Lakeside in Western Road, Portsmouth, will use TV adverts for the first time in two years.

A cinematic advert is set to capture ‘how cyclists, swimmers and runners Get There’.

It will be supported across social media, with a print and PR campaign across major sports titles.

The firm’s website will also be revamped in a bid to bring in a more contemporary style.

Just last year WiggleCRC acquired its German rival Bike24 in a reported £100m deal in October.

A year before that, Wiggle merged with fellow online retailer Chain Reaction Cycles to form WiggleCRC.

Wiggle was founded in 1999 in Portsmouth as an offshoot of bike shop Butlers Cycles.

The firm employs around 900 people and are the world’s largest online cycling and tri-sports retailer, with customers in over 100 countries.