Portsmouth-born Kim Woodburn’s Loose Women row named second most-complained about TV show of 2018

Kim Woodburn’s row with Coleen Nolan on Loose Women was the second most-complained about TV programme in 2018.

Ofcom has revealed the television programmes which attracted the most complaints over the last year.

TV personality Kim Woodburn at The Kings Theatre in Southsea. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Celebrity cleaner Kim Woodburn, who was born in Portsmouth, stormed off the ITV show back in August after an argument with panellist Coleen Nolan.

The pair had a public fall-out after they appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in January 2017.

Ofcom said Loose Women had received 8,002 complaints, with the majority of those (7,912) referring to the Kim Woodburn episode.

The former How Clean Is Your House? star later said she was ‘incredibly upset and disappointed’ by the incident.

Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother attracted the most complaints with 27,602.

Most of these were about an allegation of physical abuse made by Roxanne Pallett against Ryan Thomas.

Third on the list was Sky News with 4,251 complaints, followed by Love Island (4,192) and Coronation Street (1,098).

Tony Close, Ofcom's director of content standards, licensing and enforcement, said: ‘Viewers are as passionate as ever about what they watch, discussing programmes with their friends and family, and with other people on social media.

‘They complain to us when they think programmes have fallen below the standards they expect, and we carefully assess each and every complaint we receive.

‘This year, we’ve taken action on many occasions where programmes have fallen short of the standards required by our rules.’

Nearly 56,000 complaints about television programmes were made to Ofcom this year.

Here is the top 10 in full:

1 Celebrity Big Brother: 27,602

2 Loose Women: 8,002

3 Sky News: 4,251

4 Love Island: 4,192

5 Coronation Street: 1,098

6 Emmerdale: 759

7 Good Morning Britain: 548

8 This Morning: 402

9 I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!: 335

10 The X Factor: 286