Portsmouth Business Exchange raises money for sailing trust 

MORE than £200 was presented to a charity that encourages young people to sail from a business network. 

A cheque for £220 was presented to Portsmouth Sailing Training Trust at the Portsmouth Business Exchange’s lunchtime networking event held at Trafalgar Wharf, Portchester.

‘We always like to help charity and good causes here at Trafalgar Wharf,’ said Jonny Boys, managing director of the boatyard.

‘As a sailor myself, I know how brilliant the trust is.’ 

The trust, in Eastern Road, aims to raise the aspirations of young people from socially deprived areas.  