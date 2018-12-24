Portsmouth cafe owner devastated after drunk men in Christmas jumpers smash tea rooms window 

A CAFE owner said she has been forced to close for Christmas after the window of her shop was smashed by a group of drunk men.

Lorraine Wiggins, who owns Manna Tea Rooms in Old Portsmouth, arrived at her High Street shop at 9.30pm on Saturday, to find one window had been completely shattered.

Staff were immediately alerted to what had happened after seeing a post on Facebook and when Lorraine arrived she was told by witnesses a group of drunk men wearing Christmas jumpers had done the damage.

She said they were spotted ‘fooling around’ outside the cafe – before one of them was pushed or fell into the window.

Lorraine said: ‘Police were there when I got there and the people who saw what happened.

‘The witnesses saw a crowd of drunk men fooling around and pushing each other and one went into the window, at about 9pm.

‘They were wearing Christmas jumpers. I don’t think it was done maliciously, it seems to be drunken behaviour, but this means a loss of earnings for me and my staff.

‘We would have been open on Sunday and today because we usually only close on Christmas Day.

‘Now we won’t be able to reopen until the New Year.

‘This is criminal damage and it’s just so irresponsible.’

Lorraine’s business has been open for almost 10 years.

She added: ‘The window has been boarded up but I’m struggling to sort out someone to repair the damage.

‘The glass is hanging on the inside, it’s very dangerous.

‘I think people need to be more responsible, without the witnesses we would have been completely unaware as to what happened.

‘Someone could have been very seriously hurt.’