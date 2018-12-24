Portsmouth called to thank military personnel this Christmas by region’s top army commander

THE region’s most senior army officer has today reached out to the people of Portsmouth urging them to thank all the military personnel who serve the nation at Christmas.

Brigadier Tom Bateman, Commander 11 Infantry Brigade and Headquarters South East, is the army’s most senior officer in the region and heads up soldiers across Portsmouth.

The military chief expressed his heartfelt thanks to all the men and women that sacrifice their Christmas to protect Britain.

And in an exclusive comment to The News, Brig Bateman wished to send out his own Christmas message to those military personnel on duty this Christmas.

He said: ‘Christmas is for family reunions and the coming together of friends; so it is at this time our thoughts are with our colleagues and their families who at this festive season will be separated from one another in the service of their country.

‘We would like to join the Great British public in wishing both those deployed overseas, and the many who remain on duty and at readiness back in the UK a very merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.’