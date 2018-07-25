Portsmouth cinema to show Love Island finale on the big screen

Have your say

A Portsmouth cinema will be showing the finale of Love Island on the big screen.

Vue, in Gunwharf Quays, is holding a special screening of the climatic episode of the hit reality show on Monday, July 30 - and tickets are free!

Portsmouth cinema to show Love Island finale. Picture: ITV/ PA Wire

Love Island fans will be able to see who is crowned winners and receive the £50,000 prize money on the cinema screen.

Tickets can be booked online from Vue’s website and are completely free, except for a £0.75 booking fee.

The event will start at 9pm on Monday, the same time as the finale will begin airing.

Jack and Dani are the bookies favourite to be crowned winners of Love Island next week.

If you fancy ‘cracking on’ in the villa next summer, as Love Island is set to return in 2019, you can register your interest already.

Potential islanders are being asked to register their interest through the ITV website.

‘When we are ready to begin casting contestants, we will invite you to log back into your account to complete and submit a full application form,’ ITV states.

How old do you have to be to apply for Love Island?

Applicants must be aged over 18 by the closing date – which for the 2019 is April 30, 2019.

What else do I need to be on Love Island?

You’ll need a passport – valid for the period between May 1 2019 and August 31 2019 inclusive – so you can be flown in and out of Majorca at any time during this four month period.

You must be exclusively available to participate in the show for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks from May 2019.

You can’t be employed by ITV, or live with someone who is employed by the broadcaster.