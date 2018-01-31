Portsmouth commuters can get a free gin and tonic if their train is late

It’s just the worst. It’s the end of the day, you desperately want to get home, and your train is late.

But fear not. If your journey is delayed this Friday, you could be line for a free gin and tonic to help reduce your problems.

Gordon’s Gin is launching its #YayDelay service to reward delayed rail passengers with either a half price or free drink.

The service, which launches for the first time on Friday for trains from London between 5pm and 6pm, uses an intelligent algorithm to monitor real-time train delays.

To be eligible passengers will need to keep an eye on yaydelay.com to see if the volume of train delays and tweets triggers a free drink.

Vouchers can be claimed online and redeemed at The Beer House, near the station.

If the service goes well Gordon’s is planning on launching it more regularly across more stations.