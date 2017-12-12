Portsmouth could soon see more public toilets built

TOILETS could be built by Portsmouth City Council, the authority’s leader has said as she laid out £4m cuts.

Councillor Donna Jones spoke at full council as councillors gathered to debate the revenue budget for 2018/19.

Cllr Jones said £1.4m of new income had been raised from the investment portfolio, but that £2.4m of efficiency cuts would be needed along with a £200,000 cut to services.

But Cllr Jones revealed there were plans to build toilets – many of which had been axed by the previous Liberal Democrat administration.

She said: ‘We have plans to build more toilets across the city adding to the vibrant place we live and work in.’

Cllr Jones, who said the council had ‘worked hard, said that no libraries would be closed and a previous Lib Dem decision to axe 50 school crossing patrols had been reversed.

The council’s investment portfolio – the purchasing of properties outside the area in a bid to raise rent cash – had seen its assets grow in value by £1.7m.

More coverage of the meeting to follow.