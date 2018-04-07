Portsmouth councillor’s organ concert postponed after he suffers ‘minor accident’

Have your say

A PERFORMANCE by city councillor Rob New has been shelved after he suffered a ‘minor accident’.

Cllr New’s organ concert was due to be held at 4pm tomorrow at St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road.

But yesterday the church said it must postpone the concert.

A statement said: ‘Robert has been involved in a minor accident and will not be well enough to perform on Sunday.

‘The concert will be postponed until we can arrange a new date with him.

‘Apologies for the late change to our events schedule.’

The concert was planned to boost donations for the restoration of the Walker organ at the church.

Cllr New was due to perform a ‘selection of film, orchestral and modern music on his state of the art electronic organ’.