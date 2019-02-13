Portsmouth councillor says Pyramids Centre should be ‘demolished’ to stop council ‘wasting’ millions

IMPROVEMENTS to a leisure centre costing £1.5m were met with some speculation.

At yesterday's budget meeting a couple of councillors expressed their doubts about investing in the Pyramids Centre in Southsea.

The cash has been pledged to improve pool, gym and changing facilities - and install new flumes at the centre.

It is hoped the upgrade will reduce maintenance costs in the future, which last year cost the council more than £440,000.

But Independent Councillor John Ferrett said the plan was the 'only reason' he voted against the capital budget.

Speaking at the meeting he said: 'I have always said we should demolish the Pyramids. We have wasted around £5m at the moment by subsidising it. And here we are about to put another £1.5m in.

'There's no way I can vote for the capital budget on that basis.'

Money for the site, which is owned by the council and run by BH Live, was granted.

Council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: 'The council has made the decision to keep the Pyramids open and merge the contract into the main BH Live contract. To do this there has to be investments into the changing rooms and the loos, new pool surrounds and new flumes.

'We have to have a city where it’s a fun place to live and visit.'