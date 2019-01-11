Portsmouth crash leaves two people with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Have your say

TWO people have been left with ‘life-threatening' injuries after a crash in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

The driver, 34-year-old man from Chichester, and his passenger, a 42-year-old man Portsmouth, are both in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital after the crash. Picture: Supplied

Police are now appealing for witnesses following a collision as previously reported by The News.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called shortly after 9.30pm on January 9 following a single vehicle collision on Havant Road, Portsmouth.

‘The car involved was a black Jaguar XJ8.

‘Investigations into the exact circumstances are ongoing but we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision, the car prior to the incident or has any dash cam footage from the area.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44190010744, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station previously told The News: ‘We sent all three trucks to the incident.

‘We were called at around 9.30pm – it was just one vehicle but had two people inside.

‘The driver was trapped by the dashboard and was taken to hospital after we got them out.

‘We understand that the police are investigating the incident.’



