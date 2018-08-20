Portsmouth drivers hit with hour-long delays after crash on M27

COMMUTERS faced misery on the roads this morning after a crash closed part of the M27.

Motorists faced delays of up to an hour on the westbound carriage way of the motorway, near Hedge End.

Two of the three lanes were closed, with debris scattered across the carriageway from the collision, near the slip road at junction 5.

The road has since re-opened and the road is clear. However, Highway England has warned drivers to expect ‘long delays’ heading away from Portsmouth and Farham.

Earlier, at about 3.30am, there was a crash which closed the M275 northbound out of Portsmouth.

This was cleared before the rush hour.