Portsmouth Festivities bosses plan night to remember for anniversary

CULTURE lovers have been promised a night to remember as a city arts spectacular gears up to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a free summer party.

Topping off its 10-day programme of more than 100 events Portsmouth Festivities will conclude with a fun-packed evening on Governor’s Green in Old Portsmouth on June 23.

Greg Moss'Picture: Louise Adams

Bosses have tipped the fixture to bring people together with the power of poetry as they premiere modern interpretations of Pablo Neruda’s 20 Love Poems and a Song of Despair.

Talents Greg Mosse, Connor Macleod and Emily Priest will also perform – thanks to a partnership struck by Portsmouth Festivities organisers and Portsmouth Poetry – and Egg and Spoon Films and The Urban Vocal Group will provide film and music.

Dubbed 20 Love in an ode to its birthday milestone, Portsmouth Festivities’ 2019 outing has been boosted by a ‘generous’ grant from Arts Council England.

Director Erica Smith said: ‘We are thrilled that the Arts Council has recognised the importance of this project and it is exciting to have this premiere to close the festival this year.

‘We have a great line-up of more than 100 events which take place over 10 days this June, 70 per cent of which are free.

‘The 20 Love project will culminate in a vibrant multi arts community event.’

Members of the public who attend the party will be invited to get involved by sending in their love poems – with selected entries to be portrayed throughout the evening.

The event at 8pm on June 23 will be free to attend, but a ticket will still be required.

To book to attend the party, any of the dozens of other Portsmouth Festivities events or learn more about the 2019 line-up visiting portsmouthfestivities.co.uk from March 15.

Portsmouth Festivities 2019 will run from Friday, June 14 until Sunday June, 23 and will see events hosted at hubs for culture and heritage across the city.