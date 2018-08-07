Portsmouth Football Club wins bid to trademark Pompey name

POMPEY has now trademarked its nickname, with the club's boss insisting the move will protect fans.

It comes after Portsmouth Football Club moved to protect the name earlier this year – in the hope it would stamp out any rogue traders using the brand.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now Mark Catlin, Pompey chief executive, has said the approval of its application 'changes nothing’ for existing businesses carrying the Pompey name.

Speaking to The News, Mr Catlin said: 'We're glad, we wouldn't have gone for it if we didn't feel it was something that would be potentially important to the football club moving forward.

'We're glad that it has been approved.

'The reality is it changes nothing, we were determined through the process that this is really protecting ourselves in regards to football-related infringements.

'There's going to be little or no change an ultimately it's about protecting the fans so that they can be comfortable with something Pompey branded and aligned or associated, or purports to be associated with the football club, so they can be assured that it's not rogue traders.'

Trademarking the name comes as it’s thought there is a small market in counterfeit goods bearing the club’s nickname.

Previously Mr Catlin said: ‘In its crudest sense it’s trying to stop street sellers selling scarves with Pompey on them with blue and white colours portraying them as official club scarves.’

It means a variety of items, including badges, statues, cuff links, ties, watches, birthday cards, baby bottles, photographs and key rings bearing the word Pompey are now protected.

Some supporters had said the word Pompey meant more than the just club and expressed concern about the bid, which was approved on Friday.

The application was published allowing time for organisations to object, but none were received. Two logos bearing the date 1898, the year the club was formed, were trademarked on July 27.

Applications to trademark Portsmouth Football Club and Portsmouth FC are still under examination.

Yesterday Mr Catlin added: ‘This absolutely will make no change to the way we operate as a football club.’

The ambitious club is using the trademark as a ‘defensive mechanism’ as it eyes up future promotion.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​