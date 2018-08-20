Portsmouth friends are desperate to get Jack home after freak accident overseas

HEARTBROKEN friends and family are looking to raise funds to get their friend home after a freak accident left him in a coma in Slovakia.

Jack Wilson, 23 from Buckland, Portsmouth, was out at a swimming pool in Trnava with his girlfriend Barbora Kunikova and friends, when Jack suddenly found he couldn’t move.

After he was dragged out of the water and rushed to hospital, doctors told Barbora that Jack’s fifth vertebra was crushed and he had trouble breathing due to taking in water.

Since going through surgery Jack, who is a manager at the McDonald's in Commercial Road, has been in an induced coma, almost 1,000 miles from home.

Now, his friends are looking to raise at least £5,000 to bring the former City Boys student home.

Friend Cody Page, 26 from Southsea, said: ‘Barbora has been messaging all of us back home and keeping us in the loop. It’s really good of her to do so but must be very difficult for her, having to be so open about it.

‘Jack’s surgery went well – they managed to replace his vertebra and released the pressure on his spinal cord which is not damaged.

‘Even though it was horrible what happened we were all relieved that Jack’s body was starting to repair after the trauma, but he isn’t out of the woods yet and is still miles away from his loved ones.

‘We need to get him home as soon as possible no matter how and how much is it going to cost.’

A fundraising page has been set up to fundraise the money needed to get Jack home – with the page already raising more than £3,500.

All of his friends and family are now willing him to pull through the ordeal.

Cody said: ‘Jack is one of the strongest people we know – but at the moment nobody really has a true idea of how he’s getting on.

‘He was supposed to be coming out of the coma on Friday, but the doctors decided against doing that.

‘A woman called Claire Napier set up a GoFundMe page to get Jack back home.

‘What’s happened to him is absolutely heartbreaking and we are all really worried about him, but we will do absolutely anything we can to get him home.’

To help go to gofundme.com/getting-jack-home