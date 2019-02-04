Portsmouth games festival praised as a ‘celebration of real nerds’

GAMING enthusiasts from across the Solent flocked to Portsmouth at the weekend, for a day of high-octane retro gaming.

Bomberman, FIFA 98 and even Space Invaders drew in massive crowds at the Portsmouth Guildhall, as the Guildhall Games Fest was held on Saturday.

Kat Demeanour and Rob Lacey at the Retro Games Festival, Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020219-32)

The event gave people the chance to relive some of their favourite childhood games – while others took the time to school their children, for once gaining the upper hand on the sticks.

One of those parents was Lee Fenner, 37 from Portsmouth – who went along with his seven-year-old son, Freddie.

Lee said: ‘It’s been really good – I don’t remember all the old games being quite so difficult though.

‘We've just had a game of FIFA on the Sega Genesis, which was fun; I always remember playing a game called Gauntlet Two with my brother as a kid.

Charlie Wroth-Smith and her daughter, Eliza, 7. Retro Games Festival, Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020219-28)

‘I don’t get a lot of time to play games anymore, but Freddie plays them a lot – and today I got to show him what it used to be like for us.’

Freddie added: ‘It was really hard, but there's less buttons on the controller so I think it’s better.’

Ryan Walker, 20 from Ringwood, visited with his brother Zach, 22, and their friend Paul Lockyer, also 22.

Ryan said: ‘This event is amazing – it's a celebration of real nerds and I don't want to leave.’

His brother Zach said: ‘You don't have to pay extra for the events and games - once you’re in, you’re in, and it's great to see everyone having fun together.’

Paul added: ‘There are so many classics here that true gamers love, but might not get the chance to play elsewhere.’