Portsmouth group is given £75,000 to get young people into music

A CHARITY in Portsmouth has been awarded £75,000 to help bolster the profile of music among young people in the city.

Urban Vocal Group (UVG) has received a grant from Youth Music, supported by the National Lottery via Arts Council England, to increase children and young people’s interest in making music in Portsmouth.

The news has been welcomed by music lovers across the city, who say this grant should improve the lives of youngsters for the better.

The director of UVG, Charlie Fletcher, believes that this grant will have a ‘positive impact on music making’ throughout the city, and is delighted by the news.

Charlie said: ‘This is fantastic news for the charity and is testament to the hard work and dedication of all of those involved.

‘We passionately believe that all young people should have the opportunity to participate in music making regardless of their circumstances.

‘Over the years it’s been an honour and privilege to witness the positive impact that music making has on young people by encouraging them to develop confidence and to aspire and achieve in other areas of their lives.

‘We can’t thank Youth Music enough for their generosity to us and so many other organisations around the country.’

Music promoter Nick Courtney, who has booked a number of UVG artists for events in the past, said: ‘I am extremely happy and excited that the UVG have been awarded this grant.

‘They have helped young people in Portsmouth and the surrounding area to thrive as singers and musicians and have made a substantial impact on the local music scene; not only with their own amazing group performances but also with their members performing as individuals and using all the skills they have acquired along the way.’

Deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Steve Pitt, added: ‘I am thrilled that UVG has been successful in securing such a significant grant to enable them to continue and expand on their vital and exceptional work in our area.

‘Engaging in cultural activity helps young people to grow, develop their soft skills and is proven to improve their outcomes in STEM subjects.

‘UVG is increasingly recognised and cherished in Portsmouth as a beacon of aspiration for our young people and this funding will mean that even more young lives are improved and their outcomes changed for the better.’