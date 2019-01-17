Portsmouth group to protest in support of Labour’s call for another General Election  

A PROTEST will take place at Guildhall Square after the Portsmouth group behind it said another General Election is desperately needed – because the Tories are incapable of delivering real change.

Portsmouth Momentum said the Guildhall Square protest on Saturday, at 1pm, is to support the Labour Party’s call for another General Election.

Cal Corkery, chair of the group, said it is being supported by a host of other political groups, community organisations and trade union branches.

He said: ‘Whether you voted to remain in or leave the European Union it's now clear that Theresa May's government is incapable of delivering real change on the issues that matter most.

‘Homelessness is on the rise, social care and the NHS are in crisis, police numbers have been cut and schools are unable to afford basic supplies.

‘The public services we all rely on are falling to pieces. This has to stop. We desperately need a General Election and the chance to elect a radical Labour government prepared to take the action necessary to improve life for the many, not the few.’

Theresa May suffered a loss on Tuesday when 432 MPs voted against her Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister then survived the no-confidence vote by 325 to 306 called by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He has said before any positive discussion about Mrs May’s deal take place she must rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Theresa May has said Mr Corbyn’s demand for the government to rule out a no-deal Brexit is an impossible condition.