Portsmouth groups hold event to raise awareness of FGM

WOMEN who are seeking asylum and those who are refugees have come together to mark UN International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

Members from the British Red Cross Women’s Group, including some who have been affected by FGM, were treated to a pamper morning as part of the event held at St George’s Church in Portsea by Portsmouth FGM Operational Group.

Frances Pilling, refugee support service manager at the Red Cross, said: ‘Female Genital Mutilation is recognised as a violation of the human right of girls and women yet, unfortunately, the practice remains prevalent in some of the communities we support.

‘I think people need to know about it and the effect it has on women and girls.’

FGM comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

Although primarily concentrated in 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East, it is also practiced in some countries in Asia and Latin America and continues to persist amongst immigrant populations living in Western Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Marie Costa, chair of the African Women’s Forum, explained: ‘This practice is so entrenched in their culture and they are brought up to believe it that it is hard for them to understand why it needs to stop.

‘It leaves them with many health problems including bleeding and infections and can stop them from having children and having sexual relations later in life.

‘They are told if they don’t have it done, men won’t find them desirable, that they are dirty and will bring shame to their family if they don’t.

‘My mission is to educate everyone about this practice and stop it from happening.’

Spa 61 run by Harbour Church allowed the women to share their own stories while getting their nails done.

Liz Wood said: ‘We run monthly spa mornings for women in the city and it is mainly advertised for those in a vulnerable situation and we were delighted to come along today and offer that to these women.

‘I think women can tend to forget how worthy and important they are when they are in some situations and having their nails done or getting a foot scrub can be a reminder of that as well as giving them the chance to just have a chat with each other.’

Stop Domestic Abuse and the Minority Women’s Group also helped to run the day.