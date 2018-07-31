Portsmouth groups holds party for people with mental health illnesses

PEOPLE with mental health problems were invited to enjoy an afternoon socialising.

The Fellowship, based in Portsmouth, organised the lunch at Deep Blue Restaurant on South Parade Pier for people who use its service and their carers.

The group is for adults aged 18 to 60 with mental health problems and it organises four events a year.

Around 50 people attended the party, including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Lee Mason, which had entertainment from ukulele band the Pompey Pluckers.

Volunteer Thelma Turner-Hill said: ‘ The staff at Deep Blue treated us all as though we were royalty. We had 52 people attend and they all had a lovely time.

‘Living with a mental health problem is so difficult in life and sometimes people feel lonely, as usually the general public do not understand mental health issues.

‘It was good to give some happiness to these lovely people with the party.’

Thanking everyone who helped put the event on, Thelma added: ‘We manage to get these meetings together with the help of Charlotte from the Carers Centre who deals with all the administration.

‘Sally Rumfitt is a community psychiatric nurse in Portsmouth as well as our treasurer. She greeted people on the day.

‘Katy Walsh, who works for Portsmouth City Council in the care sector, also gave great help on the day.’