Portsmouth Guildhall: a year in concert photography

A NEW photography exhibition chronicles a year of events at Portsmouth Guildhall including pictures of rock and pop stars like Robert Plant, Zara Larsson, Midge Ure, Jools Holland and more.

A Year and a Fraction of a Second: Photography by Vernon Nash is a free exhibition in the Guildhall’s Square Kitchen café from next Tuesday until the end of January 2019.

The exhibition covers a body of work taken over the course of a year, featuring a number of stunning images of the artists who have performed at the venue.

Jools Holland at Portsmouth Guildhall as part of the A Year and a Fraction of a Second exhibition. Picture by Vernon Nash

Vernon has worked closely with the Guildhall to secure access to the wide range of concerts and events that have been in held in the venue.

He said: ‘It has been a pleasure and a privilege to photograph such a wide variety of artists and events in the Guildhall over the course of the year.

‘Capturing the mood of the performances has been an enjoyable challenge and I’m delighted to share the prints I’ve selected for this exhibition.

‘It is my intention to capture the moment of “being there” and to hopefully bring back some happy memories for those who were actually in the audience.’

Prints of many of the photographs will be available for sale with a proportion of any profit kindly being donated by the artists to the Guildhall’s fundraising campaign to complete the new Guildhall Studio and launch its new Emerging Creatives programme.

The Square Kitchen, the Guildhall’s new casual dining space is open Monday-Friday, 8.30am–5.30pm and late on show nights for ticket holders .

For more information about the Guildhall and its events go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.