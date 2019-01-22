Portsmouth Guildhall gets a new look in a bid to make it more attractive 

IT’S one of Portsmouth’s most iconic venues and now the Guildhall has undergone a rebrand to bring it up-to-date.

Portsmouth Guildhall and the Trust responsible for its operation have unveiled new branding and a new website – all in a bid to make the Guildhall more vibrant and appealing to creatives.

The new look has come about after research suggested that Portsmouth Cultural Trust didn’t have a clear identity or connection to the Guildhall and it didn’t fulfil the role of a Cultural Trust as people understood it.

It has been renamed The Guildhall Trust to give it a clearer identity and reflect the trust’s broader activities.

Working with creative agency, Studio Baum, the Guildhall reviewed its core purpose and values – and now hopes to become one of the country’s leading cultural organisations.

Head of marketing for The Guildhall Trust, Kelly Haswell said: ‘We have been working slowly on the new branding and website for some time.

‘With a venue as iconic and loved as the Guildhall we felt a heavy responsibility to get this right and deliver something that people can be proud of that will support the future Renaissance of the Guildhall.’

Since forming eight years ago the trust has developed Portsmouth Guildhall beyond being just a concert hall for big shows. It is now known as one of the leading conferencing centres in the south, a stunning wedding and party venue and a cultural hub in the community offering a broad range of workshops.

It hosts a changing programme of exhibitions and events, pre-show dining and hospitality experiences, a café, an equipment hire service and it has launched the Guildhall Studio performance space, supported by Victorious Festival.

The new branding and website has been created to reflect and promote all areas of the growing business.

Director of Studio Baum, Sam Baum said: ‘It has been a pleasure to work with the team at The Guildhall Trust on this exciting project and continue to work with them as we roll out the rebrand across the venue.

‘Having previously worked with Aspex Gallery we were delighted to work with another cultural organisation in Portsmouth.’

Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk