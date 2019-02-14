A GIANT colouring wall is coming to Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

The artwork, which will feature a design by illustrator Tom Cole, will be brought to the Portsmouth based shopping centre by Wagamama on Saturday.

Visitors to Gunwharf Quays on the day will be encouraged to get involved by grabbing a pencil and colour the wall in.

The wall is part of Wagamama’s campaign to raise awareness for mental health and colouring is an activity that has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘With 1 in 4 people experiencing a mental health problem in their lives, we are delighted that Wagamama is raising awareness.

Wagamama's also have introduced colouring inside their restaurants

‘Not only will this instillation give our guests the opportunity to destress through colouring, it will also encourage much needed conversation around mental health.'

Mia Lehwald, regional marketing manager at Wagamama, added: ‘At Wagamama we want guests to feel nourished both in body and mind when they leave our restaurants, whether this be from restoring themselves with a steaming bowl of ramen, good conversation on our benches or from picking up a pencil to colour in.

‘We are proud to partner with Mind and support the incredible work that they do.'

The wall will sit at the top of Sirius Avenue, near to Ted Baker, and has been produced in partnership with Wagamama’s chosen charity Mind to raise awareness of mental health.

Wagamama has also transformed into colouring designs within their restaurants across the country.

Colouring in, partnered with conversation over lunch or dinner, is said to help reduce stress and anxiety.

The restaurant is also donating 25p raised from every power and super green juice sold to Mind the charity.

To find out more about Wagamama’s mindfulness campaign, visit: https://www.wagamama.com/mindfulness