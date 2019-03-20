Portsmouth Harbour railway station suffered devastation on two nights of the war. On August 12, 1940 the end of the concourse was severely damaged and it happened again five months later.

During the night of Saturday, January 10/11 1941 Portsmouth was hit by the worst night of the war when much of the southwestern corner of the city was destroyed.

During the air raid of January 10, 1941 these two coaches fell into the mud at Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: T Bye collection.

I have written much about that night over the years and also published a book, War-torn Portsmouth Then and Now.

Of all the photographs of that terrible night I have never seen anything like the ones above and below, loaned to me by Terry Bye, a man with much railway information at his fingertips.

On that Saturday night, the station was severely bombed and many carriages wrecked but nothing like two of the carriages berthed on the platform that went off the rails and into the mud off the harbour where they remained there until the war was over.

On the opposite page, is the wrecked platforms and burnt out roof with Gosport looking on from across the water. I have not been able to find out if any Southern Railway workers were killed.